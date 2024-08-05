Senegal Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Video Supporting Attacks on Malian Army

On Saturday, Senegal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador following the publication of a video supporting recent attacks on the Malian army and its Russian allies. The video, posted on the Ukrainian embassy’s Facebook page and accompanied by a comment from the Ukrainian ambassador, was described as propaganda by the Senegalese government.

The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed surprise at the video’s release and emphasized Senegal’s stance of constructive neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Senegal criticized the attempt to introduce conflict-related media propaganda into its own territory, stating it cannot tolerate any form of terrorism or gestures that excuse terrorism, particularly when it affects a neighboring country like Mali.

The Ministry also reminded the Ukrainian ambassador of the need for discretion, restraint, and non-interference in his role. Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed support for Mali in a recent call with Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop.