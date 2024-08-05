Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russia vows to destroy Ukraine’s New F-16 Jets

By: By Naija247news

Date:

MOSCOW, August 5 (TASS) – Rostec, Russia’s industrial conglomerate, has asserted that the recently arrived F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will ultimately be destroyed, claiming they cannot match the Russian Su-35S.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to Rostec, the specifications of the F-16 make it no match for the Su-35S, and even less so for the Su-57. In direct air combat, Russian jets are deemed superior, though the F-16’s advanced missile systems could still pose challenges. Rostec warned that, like other Western military equipment, the F-16s will face destruction.

On August 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the receipt of the first batch of F-16s from Western allies. While he did not disclose the exact number or deployment details, reports indicate Ukraine has received 10 F-16s and expects a total of 20 by year-end. Ultimately, Ukraine is set to receive 79 F-16s from Western nations through 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that these new weapons, including the F-16s, will not alter the battlefield dynamics but will prolong the conflict. He added that the fighter jets would eventually meet the same fate as other Western military equipment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ukraine Slams Mali’s Diplomatic Break as “Short-Sighted”
Next article
Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Ukraine Slams Mali’s Diplomatic Break as “Short-Sighted”

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Ukraine has condemned Mali’s abrupt...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

Economy 0
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?