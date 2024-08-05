MOSCOW, August 5 (TASS) – Rostec, Russia’s industrial conglomerate, has asserted that the recently arrived F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine will ultimately be destroyed, claiming they cannot match the Russian Su-35S.

According to Rostec, the specifications of the F-16 make it no match for the Su-35S, and even less so for the Su-57. In direct air combat, Russian jets are deemed superior, though the F-16’s advanced missile systems could still pose challenges. Rostec warned that, like other Western military equipment, the F-16s will face destruction.

On August 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the receipt of the first batch of F-16s from Western allies. While he did not disclose the exact number or deployment details, reports indicate Ukraine has received 10 F-16s and expects a total of 20 by year-end. Ultimately, Ukraine is set to receive 79 F-16s from Western nations through 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that these new weapons, including the F-16s, will not alter the battlefield dynamics but will prolong the conflict. He added that the fighter jets would eventually meet the same fate as other Western military equipment.