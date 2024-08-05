Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russia Considers Nuclear Missile Deployment in Response to Western Moves

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Moscow, August 4 – Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has suggested that Russia might need to deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions. Speaking to Rossiya 1 TV, Ryabkov indicated that such a decision would depend on recommendations from Russia’s military and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“If our military advises that special munitions are required on certain carriers, then this will be executed,” Ryabkov stated. “I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed.”

This statement follows recent developments regarding military deployments in Europe. On July 10, the White House announced plans to deploy new, longer-range weapons in Germany starting in 2026. In response, Russian President Putin warned on July 28 that Russia might end its moratorium on medium- and shorter-range strike weapons if these new U.S. missiles are stationed in Germany.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ukraine Receives First American-Made F-16s, Marking a Major Boost for Its Air Force
Next article
Zambia Mourns Gospel Star Matthew Ngosa with Concert of Tributes
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yielding Above 8% as of August 2, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
As of Friday, August 2, 2024, Federal Government of...

Weak Trading on the Bourse as ASI Declines 0.46% W/W Amidst Mixed Earnings Reports

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
This week, the local bourse faced a downturn with...

Nigeria’s Pension Industry Assets Exceed N20 Trillion Amid Low Penetration Rates

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
This week, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) released its...

Burkina Faso Signs Deal with Russia for Nuclear Power Plant Construction

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Burkina Faso, under military rule since last year, has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yielding Above 8% as of August 2, 2024

FGN Bonds 0
As of Friday, August 2, 2024, Federal Government of...

Weak Trading on the Bourse as ASI Declines 0.46% W/W Amidst Mixed Earnings Reports

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
This week, the local bourse faced a downturn with...

Nigeria’s Pension Industry Assets Exceed N20 Trillion Amid Low Penetration Rates

Pension & Retirement 0
This week, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) released its...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yielding Above 8% as of August 2, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?