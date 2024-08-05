Russia Considers Nuclear Missile Deployment in Response to Western Moves

Moscow, August 4 – Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has suggested that Russia might need to deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions. Speaking to Rossiya 1 TV, Ryabkov indicated that such a decision would depend on recommendations from Russia’s military and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“If our military advises that special munitions are required on certain carriers, then this will be executed,” Ryabkov stated. “I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed.”

This statement follows recent developments regarding military deployments in Europe. On July 10, the White House announced plans to deploy new, longer-range weapons in Germany starting in 2026. In response, Russian President Putin warned on July 28 that Russia might end its moratorium on medium- and shorter-range strike weapons if these new U.S. missiles are stationed in Germany.