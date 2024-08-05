Nigeria’s Refinery Dream Falters as Dangote Faces billionaire’s Feud with Government

Aliko Dangote’s $20 billion oil refinery in Nigeria, which was expected to transform the nation’s refining sector, is now entangled in a dispute with regulators and facing operational challenges. The refinery, Africa’s largest, was designed to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported refined petroleum products. However, the project has encountered numerous hurdles since its completion last year.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Dangote has recently been vocal about the refinery’s issues following allegations from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority that he is attempting to monopolize the market for refined products—a claim he disputes. The regulator, Farouk Ahmed, accused Dangote of seeking to block diesel and aviation fuel imports to favor his refinery, and criticized the quality of his diesel compared to imported alternatives. Dangote counters that his diesel is the “best in Nigeria.”

Additionally, the refinery has struggled to secure adequate crude supplies, turning to international sources like Brazil and the US. Dangote’s strategy involves purchasing directly from Nigerian producers, but challenges persist due to the involvement of international middlemen.

Tensions have also surfaced with NNPC, Nigeria’s state oil company, which saw its stake in the refinery reduced from 20% to 7.2% due to disputes over unpaid balances. NNPC claims the reduction was a strategic realignment rather than a failure to pay.

The accusations of monopolistic practices are not new to Dangote, who has faced similar allegations in the cement industry, where he controls over 60% of the market. Despite his denial of these claims, the current regulatory dispute adds to the scrutiny surrounding his business ventures.

In response to the regulatory challenges, a presidential spokesperson revealed that President Bola Tinubu has instructed NNPC to sell crude to Dangote in local naira, although details of this arrangement remain unclear.

Dangote and his supporters argue that there are vested interests working against the refinery, disrupting established import value chains. They believe that these forces are motivated by the potential threat the refinery poses to their profits.

As Dangote continues to navigate these challenges, the future of Nigeria’s refining sector and the impact on local markets remain uncertain.