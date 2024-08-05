Menu
Nigeria’s Pension Industry Assets Exceed N20 Trillion Amid Low Penetration Rates

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

This week, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) released its latest report, revealing a significant 22.21% year-on-year increase in Nigeria’s pension funds industry, with assets under management (AUM) climbing to N20.48 trillion by the end of June 2024. This marks a 4.14% rise from December 2023 and reflects a robust growth trajectory.

The report details the asset allocation as of June 2024: 63.3% of the AUM was invested in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) securities, 10.8% in corporate debt securities, 9.6% in domestic ordinary shares, and 9.3% in money market instruments. Despite this growth, the industry remains underpenetrated, with the AUM equating to just 8.9% of Nigeria’s FY 2023 GDP, significantly below the global average of 29.4% as of 2020.

FGN securities dominate the pension fund portfolio, with bonds alone accounting for 96% of total FGN securities and over 60% of the overall asset mix. Investment in FGN securities surged to N12.96 trillion in June 2024, a 19.4% year-on-year increase from N10.86 trillion in June 2023. This rise is driven by high yields and increased FGN paper issuance by the Debt Management Office (DMO) to meet the federal government’s domestic funding targets.

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 750 basis point hike in monetary policy rates to 26.25% in May 2024, pension fund administrators (PFAs) have continued to invest in FGN securities, attracted by their stable returns and high yields.

The report also notes a 55% year-on-year increase in pension fund investments in domestic ordinary shares, reaching N1.91 trillion, due to strong performance on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). However, market internals have affected investor sentiment.

In June, major asset categories such as treasury bills saw an 8% month-on-month increase, reaching approximately N400 billion. Treasury instruments benefited from the elevated yield environment, while holdings in domestic equities grew by 4% month-on-month to N1.9 trillion.

Cowry Research anticipates that the pension industry’s growth will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s economic development. Continued interest in FGN securities is expected due to the CBN’s tight monetary policy and increased FGN paper issuance. The performance of both the equities and fixed income markets is likely to drive further growth in total AUM.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
