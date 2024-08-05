Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yielding Above 8% as of August 2, 2024

As of Friday, August 2, 2024, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds are trading with yields exceeding 8%, reflecting a range of investment opportunities in Nigeria’s sovereign debt market. The yields on these Eurobonds have shown significant variations based on issue dates and maturity periods, indicating diverse investment prospects and risk profiles.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Here’s a snapshot of key FGN Eurobonds:

7.625% Due November 21, 2025: Yield at 8.3%, down by 0.20 percentage points, with a price of ₦99.13.

6.50% Due November 28, 2027: Yield at 9.7%, up by 0.41 percentage points, with a price of ₦91.24.

6.125% Due September 28, 2028: Yield at 10.1%, up by 0.35 percentage points, with a price of ₦86.92.

8.375% Due March 24, 2029: Yield at 10.3%, up by 0.36 percentage points, with a price of ₦92.91.

7.143% Due February 23, 2030: Yield at 10.5%, up by 0.40 percentage points, with a price of ₦86.31.

8.747% Due January 21, 2031: Yield at 10.6%, up by 0.40 percentage points, with a price of ₦91.69.

7.875% Due February 16, 2032: Yield at 10.8%, up by 0.47 percentage points, with a price of ₦85.37.

7.375% Due September 28, 2033: Yield at 10.9%, up by 0.45 percentage points, with a price of ₦80.08.

7.696% Due February 23, 2038: Yield at 11.1%, up by 0.44 percentage points, with a price of ₦76.20.

7.625% Due November 28, 2047: Yield at 11.1%, down by 0.38 percentage points, with a price of ₦71.26.

9.248% Due January 21, 2049: Yield at 11.0%, down by 0.38 percentage points, with a price of ₦85.29.

8.25% Due September 28, 2051: Yield at 11.2%, down by 0.34 percentage points, with a price of ₦75.12.

The increase in yields across most Eurobonds reflects the market’s response to changes in interest rates and economic conditions. Investors are advised to consider these yields in the context of their investment strategies, particularly as they indicate the current risk-return profile of Nigeria’s sovereign debt instruments.