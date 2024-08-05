Menu
FGN Bonds

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yielding Above 8% as of August 2, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

As of Friday, August 2, 2024, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Eurobonds are trading with yields exceeding 8%, reflecting a range of investment opportunities in Nigeria’s sovereign debt market. The yields on these Eurobonds have shown significant variations based on issue dates and maturity periods, indicating diverse investment prospects and risk profiles.

Here’s a snapshot of key FGN Eurobonds:

7.625% Due November 21, 2025: Yield at 8.3%, down by 0.20 percentage points, with a price of ₦99.13.
6.50% Due November 28, 2027: Yield at 9.7%, up by 0.41 percentage points, with a price of ₦91.24.
6.125% Due September 28, 2028: Yield at 10.1%, up by 0.35 percentage points, with a price of ₦86.92.
8.375% Due March 24, 2029: Yield at 10.3%, up by 0.36 percentage points, with a price of ₦92.91.
7.143% Due February 23, 2030: Yield at 10.5%, up by 0.40 percentage points, with a price of ₦86.31.
8.747% Due January 21, 2031: Yield at 10.6%, up by 0.40 percentage points, with a price of ₦91.69.
7.875% Due February 16, 2032: Yield at 10.8%, up by 0.47 percentage points, with a price of ₦85.37.
7.375% Due September 28, 2033: Yield at 10.9%, up by 0.45 percentage points, with a price of ₦80.08.
7.696% Due February 23, 2038: Yield at 11.1%, up by 0.44 percentage points, with a price of ₦76.20.
7.625% Due November 28, 2047: Yield at 11.1%, down by 0.38 percentage points, with a price of ₦71.26.
9.248% Due January 21, 2049: Yield at 11.0%, down by 0.38 percentage points, with a price of ₦85.29.
8.25% Due September 28, 2051: Yield at 11.2%, down by 0.34 percentage points, with a price of ₦75.12.
The increase in yields across most Eurobonds reflects the market’s response to changes in interest rates and economic conditions. Investors are advised to consider these yields in the context of their investment strategies, particularly as they indicate the current risk-return profile of Nigeria’s sovereign debt instruments.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

