Naira Abuse: Crossdresser, Bobrisky reportedly released from prison

August 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been released from prison.

Bobrisky’s release follows his conviction by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 5, 2024, for mutilating naira notes.

Recall that Bobrisky was Charged on four counts related to naira abuse, he had pleaded guilty before Justice A.O. Awogboro at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

On Monday, August 5, 2024, Bobrisky was seen celebrating his release with friends.

A video surfaced of him enjoying the song “Egwu” by Mohbad and Chike, accompanied by jubilant friends who were quoted celebrating his freedom: “We are out of prison. Congratulations, Bobrisky.” (www.naija247news.com).