Maritime stakeholders set agenda for NPA boss

August 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some maritime stakeholders have called on the newly appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, to prioritise the ease of doing business at the ports.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, the stakeholders expressed optimism that Dantsoho’s appointment would improve port operations.

According to the Chairman of the Seaports Terminal Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Mrs Vicky Haastrup, the association has high hopes that the new NPA boss will contribute immensely to the growth of the organisation.

“Ease of doing business is key to the sector; that is why we want Dantsoho to look at it seriously. We have started experiencing free flow of traffic along port corridors which we want to continue.

“The gridlock along the port access road is gone, and it should continue because free movement is key to both the ships and operations.

“In other areas, I believe NPA is doing well because they are improving day by day,” Vicky Haastrup said.

She also commended the Federal Government for purchasing four additional tugboats recently to enhance port operations.

She urged the new NPA boss to ensure the availability of all tools needed to enhance operational activities at the ports.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Ports Consultative Council of Nigeria (PCCN), Mr Bolaji Sumola, congratulated Dantsoho on his appointment and assured him of the council’s support.

Similarly, the President of the Nigeria Maritime Lawyers Association (NMLA), Mrs Funke Agbor, urged Dantsoho to deploy professionals to handle other operational aspects of the port.

Agbor said professionalism would improve efficiency and make Nigeria a preferred cargo destination in West and Central Africa.

The former Continental President of Women in Shipping Africa (WIMAfrica), Mrs Jean Anishere, commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing an NPA head with sound academic qualifications to manage the ports effectively.

Anishere advised Dantsoho to ensure the revival of other dilapidated ports within the country to decongest Lagos ports and reduce the cost of doing business in Nigerian ports.

The President of the Master Mariner Association of Nigeria (MMAN), Capt. Tajudeen Alao, congratulated Dantsoho and urged him to invest in modernised equipment to enhance port efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dantsoho was on July 12 appointed as Managing Director of NPA. NAN