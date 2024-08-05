Menu
Search
Subscribe
Maritime

Maritime stakeholders set agenda for NPA boss

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Some maritime stakeholders have called on the newly appointed Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, to prioritise the ease of doing business at the ports.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, the stakeholders expressed optimism that Dantsoho’s appointment would improve port operations.

According to the Chairman of the Seaports Terminal Association of Nigeria (STOAN), Mrs Vicky Haastrup, the association has high hopes that the new NPA boss will contribute immensely to the growth of the organisation.

“Ease of doing business is key to the sector; that is why we want Dantsoho to look at it seriously. We have started experiencing free flow of traffic along port corridors which we want to continue.

“The gridlock along the port access road is gone, and it should continue because free movement is key to both the ships and operations.

“In other areas, I believe NPA is doing well because they are improving day by day,” Vicky Haastrup said.

She also commended the Federal Government for purchasing four additional tugboats recently to enhance port operations.

She urged the new NPA boss to ensure the availability of all tools needed to enhance operational activities at the ports.

In the same vein, the Chairman of the Ports Consultative Council of Nigeria (PCCN), Mr Bolaji Sumola, congratulated Dantsoho on his appointment and assured him of the council’s support.

Similarly, the President of the Nigeria Maritime Lawyers Association (NMLA), Mrs Funke Agbor, urged Dantsoho to deploy professionals to handle other operational aspects of the port.

Agbor said professionalism would improve efficiency and make Nigeria a preferred cargo destination in West and Central Africa.

The former Continental President of Women in Shipping Africa (WIMAfrica), Mrs Jean Anishere, commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing an NPA head with sound academic qualifications to manage the ports effectively.

Anishere advised Dantsoho to ensure the revival of other dilapidated ports within the country to decongest Lagos ports and reduce the cost of doing business in Nigerian ports.

The President of the Master Mariner Association of Nigeria (MMAN), Capt. Tajudeen Alao, congratulated Dantsoho and urged him to invest in modernised equipment to enhance port efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dantsoho was on July 12 appointed as Managing Director of NPA. NAN

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Anti-Migrant Attacks: Nigeria and Malaysia Issue Travel Alerts; Australia Advises Caution for UK
Next article
Axel Rudakubana: What We Know About Suspect Charged in Southport Knife Attack
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Russia vows to destroy Ukraine’s New F-16 Jets

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
MOSCOW, August 5 (TASS) – Rostec, Russia’s industrial conglomerate,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – Global stock markets fell sharply...

U.S. Junk Bond Spreads Widen as Market Seeks Safety Amid Stock Decline

Financial Markets 0
Aug 5 (Reuters) – On Monday, U.S. junk bond...

Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

Economy 0
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Global Markets Plunge as Recession Fears Rise and Bonds Rally

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?