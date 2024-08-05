Mali has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine following allegations that Ukrainian intelligence assisted Malian rebels in a deadly ambush against Wagner Group forces in July.

In a televised statement on Sunday, Mali’s government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga condemned Ukraine’s actions, emphasizing Mali’s stance for a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine. Maiga criticized Ukraine for its perceived hostility, asserting that Mali has consistently advocated for dialogue over conflict.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) had previously confirmed that Kyiv provided intelligence to the rebels, facilitating their attack. Andriy Yusov of the SBU stated in late July that the intelligence allowed the militants to conduct a successful operation against Russian forces, which Ukraine described as “war criminals.”

The attack was reportedly carried out by Tuareg rebels in conjunction with the al-Qaeda affiliate JNIM (Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin). The group claimed responsibility for what they termed a “complex ambush” that resulted in significant casualties, including 50 Russian fighters and several Malian soldiers. Videos released by JNIM showed burning vehicles and numerous bodies at the site. Some sources reported that up to 80 Russians might have been killed, marking one of the heaviest losses for Russian paramilitaries in Africa.

This incident underscores the volatile situation in the Sahel region, where Russia’s Wagner Group has been actively involved in supporting local regimes and countering Western influence.