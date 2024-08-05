Menu
Japanese Stocks Plunge to Worst Losses Since October 1987 Amid US Economic Concerns

By: The Editor, Naija247news

Date:

Tokyo, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks have suffered their largest losses since October 1987, extending last week’s decline fueled by worries over the strength of the US economy. The Nikkei share average fell by 10.01 percent, or 3,595.30 points, to 32,314.40 in early afternoon trading, marking its lowest level in months.

The Nikkei index has sharply declined from its peak in July and is on track for its biggest two-day drop ever. The sell-off is attributed to concerns that the US may be heading into a recession, exacerbated by a weak jobs report and expectations of a significant rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, which has also affected the US dollar and boosted the yen.

The yen rose nearly 1 percent to 145.11 per dollar, after peaking at 144.76 earlier in the session. Ryota Abe, an economist with SMBC in Singapore, expects the yen to trade between 140 and 145 against the dollar due to worsening economic data and ongoing Middle East tensions. The stronger yen is anticipated to impact the Nikkei negatively, as it reduces corporate margins.

The yen has surged 10 percent against the dollar over the past three weeks, partly due to the Bank of Japan’s recent interest rate hike. Shoichi Arisawa of IwaiCosmo Securities attributes the domestic equity downturn to these economic uncertainties.

Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory, anticipates market instability until October but suggests buying stocks now, citing unchanged fundamental factors such as corporate governance reforms.

In other regions, Indian shares fell approximately 2 percent, Taiwan’s benchmark dropped 7.9 percent, and South Korean equities declined more than 5 percent. Southeast Asian markets also faced losses, with Singaporean stocks falling 3.6 percent, and stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines losing around 2 percent.

The Editor, Naija247news
