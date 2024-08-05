Governor Soludo’s daughter Adaora ties knot in London

August 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Anambra State Governor Prof. Charles Soludo’s eldest daughter, Adaora, ties the knot with her fiancé Arinze in a private civil ceremony in London.

It was gathered that the wedding event was held on July 26, 2024.

Adaora, a fashion entrepreneur, shared beautiful photos from the special day on Instagram, expressing her joy at marrying her “best friend” in a dreamy, family-filled celebration.

It would be recalled that the couple had announced their engagement on August 25, 2023, and have now taken the next step in their journey together.

She captioned:

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered | 26.07.24

Married my best friend in the intimate wedding of my dreams, surrounded by family ♥️”

Netizens trooped to her DM to congratulate her and wish her a happily married life.