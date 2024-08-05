Menu
Nigeria Metro News

DSS arrests #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest leader in Abuja

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly arrested Micheal Lenin, a leader of the EndBadGovernance protests in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to Damilare Adenola, the Director of Mobilisation for the Take It Back Movement, Lenin was arrested at his residence in Apo around 2 am on Monday, August 5.

“Lenin has been arrested by the DSS. He was picked up during a raid on his house around 2 am.

“He was arrested and tortured in the presence of his family. We are demanding his immediate and unconditional release,” Adenola stated.

As of this report, DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Lenin, who also serves as the National Coordinator for the Youth Rights Campaign, had recently criticised President Bola Tinubu’s response to the ongoing protests.

At a press briefing, Lenin expressed disappointment with the President’s broadcast, which he described as out of touch with Nigerians’ reality.

“We wish to express our sadness and deep disappointment at the latest broadcast by President Tinubu, which is his first address to the nation on the protests after over three weeks of mobilisation and significant casualties among protesters and journalists.

“Many had hoped the President would address the nation sooner to de-escalate tensions, but instead, he justified state violence and dismissed the protesters’ demands,” Lenin stated, according to Punch.

Lenin condemned the President’s attempt to use progressive and radical language, arguing it only highlighted his disconnect from the masses. Despite his arrest, Lenin called for the protests to continue.

“We call on Nigerians to come out in large numbers to continue these protests on Monday until our demands are met,” Lenin urged.

“The two-pronged approach of violence and propaganda has failed. The violence and repressions are just attempts to silence and control us, and the propaganda cannot sway or fool us.”

The arrest of Lenin, a vocal critic of the government, intensified the protests and drew attention to the issues raised by the EndBadGovernance movement.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
