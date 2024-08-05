Burkina Faso Signs Deal with Russia for Nuclear Power Plant Construction

Burkina Faso, under military rule since last year, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia for the construction of a nuclear power plant. The agreement, formalized during Russian Energy Week in Moscow, aims to address the country’s energy needs.

The deal was announced by Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Energy, with Energy Minister Simon-Pierre Boussim representing the country. The agreement fulfills a goal outlined by Burkina Faso’s President Captain Ibrahim Traoré during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa summit last July.

Russia’s state atomic energy agency, Rosatom, described the memorandum as the first of its kind between the two nations in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. The agreement sets the stage for collaboration in utilizing nuclear energy for various applications, including industry, agriculture, and medicine.

As of late 2020, less than 23% of Burkina Faso’s population had access to electricity, according to the African Development Bank. The country’s military junta, which has governed since September 2022, has been pivoting away from its historic ties with France in favor of closer relations with Russia.