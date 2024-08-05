Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Burkina Faso Signs Deal with Russia for Nuclear Power Plant Construction

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Burkina Faso, under military rule since last year, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Russia for the construction of a nuclear power plant. The agreement, formalized during Russian Energy Week in Moscow, aims to address the country’s energy needs.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The deal was announced by Burkina Faso’s Ministry of Energy, with Energy Minister Simon-Pierre Boussim representing the country. The agreement fulfills a goal outlined by Burkina Faso’s President Captain Ibrahim Traoré during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa summit last July.

Russia’s state atomic energy agency, Rosatom, described the memorandum as the first of its kind between the two nations in the field of peaceful nuclear energy. The agreement sets the stage for collaboration in utilizing nuclear energy for various applications, including industry, agriculture, and medicine.

As of late 2020, less than 23% of Burkina Faso’s population had access to electricity, according to the African Development Bank. The country’s military junta, which has governed since September 2022, has been pivoting away from its historic ties with France in favor of closer relations with Russia.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Senegal Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Video Supporting Attacks on Malian Army
Next article
Nigeria’s Pension Industry Assets Exceed N20 Trillion Amid Low Penetration Rates
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yielding Above 8% as of August 2, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
As of Friday, August 2, 2024, Federal Government of...

Weak Trading on the Bourse as ASI Declines 0.46% W/W Amidst Mixed Earnings Reports

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
This week, the local bourse faced a downturn with...

Nigeria’s Pension Industry Assets Exceed N20 Trillion Amid Low Penetration Rates

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
This week, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) released its...

Senegal Summons Ukrainian Ambassador Over Video Supporting Attacks on Malian Army

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
On Saturday, Senegal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yielding Above 8% as of August 2, 2024

FGN Bonds 0
As of Friday, August 2, 2024, Federal Government of...

Weak Trading on the Bourse as ASI Declines 0.46% W/W Amidst Mixed Earnings Reports

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
This week, the local bourse faced a downturn with...

Nigeria’s Pension Industry Assets Exceed N20 Trillion Amid Low Penetration Rates

Pension & Retirement 0
This week, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) released its...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Yielding Above 8% as of August 2, 2024

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?