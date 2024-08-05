Burkina Faso: AfDB Approves $39.2 Million Loan for Youth Resilience Project

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 5, 2024 — The African Development Bank Group has sanctioned a $39.2 million loan to Burkina Faso to fund a project aimed at enhancing youth resilience and skill development, particularly among women.

The Multisectoral Project to Support Skills Development for Resilience will be financed with $13.2 million from the African Development Fund and $26 million from the Transition Support Facility. This initiative is designed to address Burkina Faso’s socioeconomic challenges exacerbated by a decade-long security crisis.

Expected to create at least 20,000 jobs and indirectly benefit 175,000 individuals, the project seeks to offer youth an alternative to violence through skill development and employment opportunities. Key components include:

• Occupational training for 61,830 individuals impacted by the security crisis

• Support for 800 youth entrepreneurs

• Enhancement of 35 vocational training centers

• Funding for 1,200 youth-led projects and 2,000 women-led enterprises

• Construction of 1,000 poultry farms and 1,000 small ruminant pens

The project will also promote human rights, peacebuilding, civic education, and climate-resilient technologies. Additionally, it will improve access to basic social services and support distance learning at Koudougou University, with at least 1,000 internally displaced students receiving computers.

Daniel Ndoye, the Bank’s Country Manager in Burkina Faso, highlighted the project’s significance in providing economic opportunities and essential services to a vulnerable population.