BBNaija S9: TAMI Duo Housemates Evicted

August 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The TAMI duo have become the first pair of Big Big Brother Naija housemates to be evicted from the No Loose Guard house.

The female duo, (Toyosi and Damilola) alongside three other pairs, Chekas, Radicals, and Streeze were stuck at the bottom based on viewers’ votes.

The Ndi Nne (Nne and Chinne) pair, who both emerged as the first custodians for this season, saved the Radicals from nomination, as they could only save one.

To decide the faith of the other three pairs, Big Brother called in the housemates for nomination, which ended with the TAMI duo receiving the lowest number of votes.(www.naija247news.com).