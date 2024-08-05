Menu
BBNaija S9: NdiNne take over from Mbadiwe Twins, becomes new HoHs

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Big Brother Naija housemates, Chinne and Nne, known together as NdiNne, take over from Ozee and Ocee, Mbadiwe Twins to become the new Head of House (HoHs).

Every week, as is customary for every Big Brother Naija season, a Head of House is chosen to lead the house for a week through either a game or an election.

NdiNne emerged the second Head of House of season 9, thanks to votes from The Radicals, Double Kay and their besties and former HoHs, Mbadiwe Twins.

A video shared on social media captured the moment the Mbadiwe Twins knelt on one knee to hand over the HoH band to NdiNne. NdiNne automatically survives this week’s eviction.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
