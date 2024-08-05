Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Resigns Amid Protests; Interim Government to Take Over

Dhaka, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and fled the capital, Dhaka, following weeks of intense unrest, the army chief announced on Sunday. General Waker-Uz-Zaman confirmed that an interim government will be established to manage the country.

Reports indicate that Hasina boarded a military helicopter to escape the turmoil, which has seen thousands of protesters defy a national curfew and storm the prime minister’s official residence. The protests, initially sparked by disputes over governmental job quotas, expanded into nationwide unrest, with demands for justice for nearly 300 people killed since the demonstrations began.

General Waker-Uz-Zaman addressed the nation, urging citizens to support the army’s efforts to restore peace and promising justice for those affected by the violence. He also announced that representatives from major political parties have agreed to cooperate with the interim government.

Scenes of jubilation were broadcast across national television, with large crowds celebrating Hasina’s departure and breaking into the prime minister’s residence. Al Jazeera’s reporter Tanvir Chowdhury described the atmosphere in Dhaka as unprecedented, with people from all backgrounds expressing relief and hope for a new political direction.

UN special rapporteur Irene Khan emphasized the challenges ahead for the interim government, urging a peaceful transition and accountability for recent human rights violations. Khan noted the critical need for the military to respect human rights as the country moves forward from its current crisis.