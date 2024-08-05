Axel Rudakubana: What We Know About Suspect Charged in Southport Knife Attack

Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old from Banks, Lancashire, has been named as the suspect charged with the murders of three young girls in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport. He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on August 1, where reporting restrictions were lifted. Rudakubana, who will turn 18 next week, was remanded into youth detention accommodation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The victims, identified as Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7), and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9), were killed on July 29. Rudakubana has also been charged with the attempted murders of two adults, Leanne Lucas and John Hayes, and eight children, as well as possession of a bladed article.

Following the attack, which also left eight other children injured—five critically—cities across Britain have experienced significant unrest. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the violence, describing it as “far-right thuggery” and announcing measures to counter such groups.

Rudakubana’s court appearance came amid violent protests and riots sparked by the attack, with disturbances reported in Southport and other cities. The unrest, fueled by misinformation, led to multiple arrests and injuries, including attacks on police and a mosque.

Investigations into the motive are ongoing, and authorities have warned against spreading false information that could prejudice the case.