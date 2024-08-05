Menu
Anti-Migrant Attacks: Nigeria and Malaysia Issue Travel Alerts; Australia Advises Caution for UK

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

In response to escalating anti-migrant violence in the UK, Nigeria and Malaysia have issued travel alerts for their citizens, while Australia has advised heightened caution.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned of “increased risk of violence” and described recent riots as particularly severe. Similarly, Malaysia has urged its citizens to avoid protest zones and register with their High Commission in London for safety updates. Australia has advised its nationals to “exercise a high degree of caution” and steer clear of areas experiencing unrest.

The violence, triggered by the killing of three young girls in Southport, has led to over 420 arrests and widespread unrest across England and Northern Ireland. The UK government has announced emergency measures, including a specialized police task force and extended court hours, to address the situation.

