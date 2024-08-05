After OnlyFans, AI ‘girlfriends’ are tech’s next pitch to lonely men

Meet Jenny: The AI-Generated Virtual Influencer Taking on OnlyFans

At first glance, “Jenny” appears to be a young, attractive Asian-American woman posting flirtatious photos and captions on X. Despite her seemingly enhanced features—unusually smooth skin and an improbably large bust—many overlook these uncanny aspects due to the prevalence of cosmetic procedures and photo editing.

However, Jenny is not a real person but an AI-generated model created by LushAI, a startup aiming to revolutionize online influencing and virtual companionship. Unlike human influencers on platforms like OnlyFans, Jenny operates around the clock, powered by algorithms. For $10 a month in Ethereum cryptocurrency, users can access her photos, videos, and private chats via Lush Chat. LushAI also runs Kupidly, a social messaging site where users interact with Jenny and other AI models.

LushAI’s founder, Eunn, envisions a future where AI replaces human models and influencers, driven by the growing demand for digital companionship and the capabilities of generative AI. Eunn sees AI companions as a cost-effective alternative to human models, providing limitless content and availability.

Despite some skepticism, AI companions like Jenny are tapping into concerns about male loneliness and the changing dynamics of online interactions. With advancements in generative AI, the boundaries between human and AI are increasingly blurred, making AI companions a notable trend in the evolving digital landscape.

For those interested, LushAI’s digital models include both AI-generated characters and real individuals like Demi Zhang, who collaborates with the company to blend her image with digital personas. As the technology advances, the implications for digital entertainment and companionship continue to expand.