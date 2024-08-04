Home Entertainment Nollywood Zollywood: Idris Elba Granted Land in Zanzibar to Launch Film Studio

Zollywood: Idris Elba Granted Land in Zanzibar to Launch Film Studio

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Hollywood star Idris Elba has been allocated land in Zanzibar, a Tanzanian archipelago, to establish a film studio. The British actor, with roots in Sierra Leone and Ghana, has long expressed his desire to contribute to the growth of Africa’s burgeoning film industry.

After discussing his plans with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan about a year and a half ago, Elba has now received official approval from the East African nation’s authorities. The proposed studio is envisioned to rival those in “Hollywood, Nollywood, or Bollywood” and could potentially give rise to a new film industry hub dubbed “Zollywood,” according to Zanzibar’s investment minister.

“I’m not sure how we will call it in Zanzibar, whether Zollywood or Zawood,” joked Shariff Ali Shariff as he addressed industry figures at the Zanzibar International Film Festival on Thursday.

The idea of the studio was first discussed between Elba, best known for his roles in Luther and The Wire, and President Samia in January 2023 during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The president’s spokesperson noted that the project, if successful, would benefit not just Tanzania but also the wider eastern and central African regions.

Zanzibar, a semi-autonomous region off Tanzania’s coast, is already known for its stunning white beaches and thriving tourism industry. The new film studio could further elevate its global profile.

Elba, who won a Golden Globe award, has also announced plans to build a film studio in Ghana, highlighting his commitment to advancing Africa’s film industry. In February 2023, he spoke to Ghanaian media about his ongoing efforts to create what he tentatively called “West African Studios,” a project in the works for several years.

While acknowledging the immense talent in Africa’s film industry, Elba noted that adequate facilities are lacking. His concerns are echoed by a 2022 Unesco report, which pointed out that despite significant growth in film production, Africa’s industry faces challenges like piracy, insufficient training, and a lack of formal institutions.

Beyond film, Elba has broader ambitions to contribute to Africa’s development. He and a childhood friend are planning to build an eco-friendly “smart city” on an island off the coast of Sierra Leone, where his father was born.

