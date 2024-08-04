Menu
Geopolitics

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Embarks on African Diplomatic Tour to Seek Support for Kyiv

By: By Naija247news

Date:

KYIV, Aug 4 (Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is set to visit Malawi, Zambia, and Mauritius from August 4 to 8, as part of his fourth diplomatic tour to Africa in two years. The visit aims to garner support for Ukraine’s position in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Kuleba’s meetings will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and discussing African involvement in global efforts to achieve a just peace for Ukraine. Key topics will include the supply of Ukrainian grain to Africa and the potential participation of African companies in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

While several African countries attended a June conference on Ukraine hosted by Switzerland, they have largely avoided joining Western sanctions against Russia, a major energy and commodity supplier.

