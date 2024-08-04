Stanley Ontop calls for Emeka Rollas’ retirement after lifting Adanma Luke’s suspension

August 4, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Movie producer Stanley Ontop lashes out as he calls for AGN president, Emeka Rollas‘ retirement for lifting Adanma Luke’s suspension.

You may recall that famous movie producer, Adanma Luke was suspended over the unfortunate event leading to the untimely demise of late actor, Junior Pope.

After the suspension was lifted by the Actors Guild of Nigerian, AGN’s president Emeka Rollas, Stanley Ontop called for his retirement in a video shared on his Instagram page.

Stanley queried why the suspension was lifted within a short period of time and without compensation to Junior Pope‘s family, calling them “wicked” for their actions.

He captioned the video: “Dear @emekarollas @actorsguildofnigeria God Will judge y’all. What fine has Adanma Luke paid before lifting the suspension, is not even up to one year JP kpai una rush go remove suspension. Y’all will know No Peace. Amen!!!! Shame on all of you. W!cked souls. Emeka Rollas should resign as AGN President immediately ✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼✊🏼#emekarollasmustgo ✊🏼Shalom!” (www.naija247news.com).