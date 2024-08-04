Soyinka Criticizes Tinubu’s Address for Failing to Address Security Agency Attacks on Protesters

Nobel laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has condemned President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide address on Sunday, criticizing it for not addressing the security agencies’ attacks on #EndBadGovernance protesters. The protests, which entered their fourth day, continue to highlight the country’s worsening economic conditions, rising poverty, and ineffective governance.

Soyinka expressed his disappointment in a statement, noting that despite eagerly anticipating the president’s address, it fell short in addressing the deteriorating management of protests by the state. He criticized the government’s reliance on live bullets and excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, likening it to colonial-era repression.

Soyinka urged a shift from outdated, violent tactics to more civilized approaches, citing international examples like the 2022/23 Yellow Vest movement in France. He emphasized that such excessive force only exacerbates public resentment and could lead to more severe upheavals, underscoring the need for a transformation in security response strategies.