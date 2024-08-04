Rwanda Shuts Down Over 4,000 Churches

More than 4,000 churches in Rwanda have been closed over the past month for failing to comply with health and safety regulations, including proper soundproofing. The closures have predominantly affected small Pentecostal churches and a few mosques, with some places of worship operating out of caves or along riverbanks.

“This is not being done to prevent people from praying but to ensure the safety and tranquility of worshippers,” said Jean Claude Musabyimana, Rwanda’s Minister of Local Government, in a statement to state media.

This marks the first significant crackdown since a law was introduced five years ago to regulate the rapid growth of places of worship. The legislation mandates that churches operate in an organized and safe environment, prohibits the use of loud public address systems, and requires preachers to have theological training before opening a church.

When the law was first adopted in 2018, around 700 churches were initially closed. At the time, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who recently won a fourth term with 99% of the vote, argued that the country did not need such a high number of houses of worship, suggesting that the proliferation was more suited to wealthier nations with the resources to support them.

Rwanda’s government, known for its tight control under Kagame, has launched the ongoing operation targeting churches in collaboration with local urban authorities and the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB). The authorities maintain that churches have had ample time—five years—to meet the required standards.

“The government has taken a stance against the proliferation of houses of worship. We still see cases of dilapidated structures and unhygienic conditions,” said RGB chief Usta Kayitesi in an interview with the New Times news website.

Among the 4,223 places of worship shut down so far, 427 were operating in caves, according to the privately owned Kinyarwanda-language Igihe news site. Some churches were also found to be using tents, exposing worshippers to safety risks, Musabyimana added.

While the majority of Rwandans are Christians, many also adhere to traditional practices. Pentecostal churches, often led by charismatic preachers who claim to perform miracles, have grown rapidly across Africa in recent years. Some of these churches are massive, drawing thousands of worshippers each Sunday, while others are smaller, makeshift structures lacking proper planning and approval.