Geopolitics

Russians Mourn Wagner Fighters Killed in Mali Battle Near Kremlin

By: By Naija247news

Date:

MOSCOW, Aug 4 (Reuters) – More than 70 Russians gathered near the Kremlin on Sunday to honor Wagner mercenaries killed in a significant battle with Mali rebels and Islamist fighters. This marks one of the group’s deadliest defeats in Africa.

Last month, the Wagner group reported heavy losses in clashes with Tuareg rebels and Islamist fighters from an al Qaeda affiliate near Mali’s border with Algeria. Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed to have killed at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers during intense fighting in late July.

In Moscow, close to the Kremlin, mourners gathered at a makeshift memorial, where they lit candles and laid red carnations beneath images of the fallen Wagner fighters. Some participants, including individuals in military attire adorned with Wagner badges, were seen paying their respects quietly.

Despite the memorial, there has been no official comment from those present. Mali’s military authorities, who took power in coups in 2020 and 2021, have stated that Russian personnel in the country are trainers rather than Wagner mercenaries, assisting local troops with Russian-supplied equipment.

