Nigeria’s D’Tigress Make History, Reach First Olympic Quarterfinals with Victory Over Canada

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, made history on Sunday by defeating Canada 79-70 to secure their first-ever spot in the Olympic quarterfinals in Paris, France.

This victory is a monumental achievement for Nigerian basketball, as D’Tigress become the first African basketball team, male or female, to reach the Olympic quarterfinals.

D’Tigress, three-time Women’s Afrobasket Champions, faced a tough challenge against the 5th-ranked Canadian team. Determined to overcome their previous loss to France, the Nigerian team knew that a win was crucial.

The game started strongly for D’Tigress, who initially took a 10-point lead. However, Canada managed to level the score by the end of the first quarter, resulting in an 18-18 tie. At halftime, Nigeria trailed by only four points, 41-37.

In the third quarter, the African champions rallied and took a 55-46 lead. Despite a late fightback from Canada in the fourth quarter, D’Tigress maintained their composure and secured a 79-70 victory.

Rena Wakama’s side now looks forward to their quarterfinal match, aiming to continue their remarkable journey at the 2024 Olympics.

