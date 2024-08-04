In Kano, Nigeria, protesters were seen waving Russian flags during the ongoing nationwide demonstrations against economic hardship, known as the #EndBadGovernance protests. The protests, which have spread across the country, have been marked by violence, looting, and the destruction of both public and private property, particularly in the northern regions. At least 14 people have been reported dead so far.

The demonstrations, dubbed “10 Days of Rage” by organizers, began on Thursday. In Kano, Nigeria’s commercial hub in the north, images circulating on social media showed protesters marching through the city with Russian flags in hand.

On Saturday, hundreds of mostly underaged youths took to the streets, defying a 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government. They marched along Bayero University Road, near the Emir’s palace, calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in Nigeria. In Kurna Asabe, Fagge LGA, some protesters carried placards with messages urging a Russian military takeover, reflecting their desperation for change.

“We would rather die of bullets than die of hunger,” said Auwalu Idi, one of the protesters. “We cannot stay at home because we don’t have anything to feed our families—no water, no food. That’s why we are out to protest again.”

The protesters expressed frustration with Nigeria’s current leadership, accusing President Bola Tinubu of aligning with international organizations like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United States, rather than addressing the needs of ordinary Nigerians.

Salman Garba, Kano’s state police commissioner, told reporters that some of the youths were exploiting a program organized by an unnamed politician at the Nassarawa palace of Aminu Ado Bayero, the deposed Emir of Kano.

Russia’s Growing Influence in West Africa

Russia’s influence in Africa has expanded significantly in recent years, with deepening ties in North Africa, the Central African Republic, and the Sahel. In the Sahel, several nations facing terrorism have turned to Russia for military assistance amid growing dissent against Western powers.

Protesters in Kano held placards with messages like “End insecurity,” reflecting the region’s deep historical ties with neighboring Sahelian countries and the influence Russia has gained through these connections. Northern Nigeria has battled the Boko Haram insurgency for 16 years, with the conflict claiming millions of lives and displacing hundreds of thousands.

In June, reports emerged that jihadi fighters from the Sahel region had crossed into Nigeria through the Benin Republic border. However, Russia has denied any involvement in the ongoing protests in Nigeria. Yury Paramonov, the Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy, stated, “The Russian Federation is in no way involved in the current events in Nigeria. Moreover, Russia does not provide any material or financial support to the protesters.”