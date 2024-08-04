Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Nigerian Protesters Wave Russian Flags Amid Nationwide Unrest Against Economic Hardship

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

In Kano, Nigeria, protesters were seen waving Russian flags during the ongoing nationwide demonstrations against economic hardship, known as the protests. The protests, which have spread across the country, have been marked by violence, looting, and the destruction of both public and private property, particularly in the northern regions. At least 14 people have been reported dead so far.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The demonstrations, dubbed “10 Days of Rage” by organizers, began on Thursday. In Kano, Nigeria’s commercial hub in the north, images circulating on social media showed protesters marching through the city with Russian flags in hand.

On Saturday, hundreds of mostly underaged youths took to the streets, defying a 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government. They marched along Bayero University Road, near the Emir’s palace, calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to intervene in Nigeria. In Kurna Asabe, Fagge LGA, some protesters carried placards with messages urging a Russian military takeover, reflecting their desperation for change.

“We would rather die of bullets than die of hunger,” said Auwalu Idi, one of the protesters. “We cannot stay at home because we don’t have anything to feed our families—no water, no food. That’s why we are out to protest again.”

The protesters expressed frustration with Nigeria’s current leadership, accusing President Bola Tinubu of aligning with international organizations like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United States, rather than addressing the needs of ordinary Nigerians.

Salman Garba, Kano’s state police commissioner, told reporters that some of the youths were exploiting a program organized by an unnamed politician at the Nassarawa palace of Aminu Ado Bayero, the deposed Emir of Kano.

Russia’s Growing Influence in West Africa
Russia’s influence in Africa has expanded significantly in recent years, with deepening ties in North Africa, the Central African Republic, and the Sahel. In the Sahel, several nations facing terrorism have turned to Russia for military assistance amid growing dissent against Western powers.

Protesters in Kano held placards with messages like “End insecurity,” reflecting the region’s deep historical ties with neighboring Sahelian countries and the influence Russia has gained through these connections. Northern Nigeria has battled the Boko Haram insurgency for 16 years, with the conflict claiming millions of lives and displacing hundreds of thousands.

In June, reports emerged that jihadi fighters from the Sahel region had crossed into Nigeria through the Benin Republic border. However, Russia has denied any involvement in the ongoing protests in Nigeria. Yury Paramonov, the Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy, stated, “The Russian Federation is in no way involved in the current events in Nigeria. Moreover, Russia does not provide any material or financial support to the protesters.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Russians Mourn Wagner Fighters Killed in Mali Battle Near Kremlin
Next article
Elon Musk’s Son-Turn daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson in first interview, says his father berated him for being queer as a child
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burna Boy Announces Surprise Release of Eighth Studio Album: ‘No Sign of Weakness’ 2024:

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Rewritten Story: Nigerian Afropop sensation Burna Boy has announced the...

Nigerian Musician Becomes First Documented Black African Woman to Travel Solo Across Africa on a Motorcycle

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
At the age of 23, Nigerian musician Udoh Ebaide...

Boxing’s gender row – what’s going on and are Russia involved?

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Boxing Controversy at Paris 2024: Algeria and Taiwan's Fighters...

Kaylia Nemour Wins Historic Gold for Algeria in Paris, Becoming First African Gymnast to Secure Olympic Medal

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Kaylia Nemour made history at the Paris Games on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burna Boy Announces Surprise Release of Eighth Studio Album: ‘No Sign of Weakness’ 2024:

Music 0
Rewritten Story: Nigerian Afropop sensation Burna Boy has announced the...

Nigerian Musician Becomes First Documented Black African Woman to Travel Solo Across Africa on a Motorcycle

Lifestyle News 0
At the age of 23, Nigerian musician Udoh Ebaide...

Boxing’s gender row – what’s going on and are Russia involved?

Geopolitics 0
Boxing Controversy at Paris 2024: Algeria and Taiwan's Fighters...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Burna Boy Announces Surprise Release of Eighth Studio Album: ‘No Sign...

Emman Tochi - 0
× How can I help you?