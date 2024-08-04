Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

Nigerian Police Arrest Dozens, Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters Amid Cost of Living Crisis

By: By Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, Aug 3 (Reuters) – Nigerian police arrested dozens of protesters and fired tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to march to government offices in Abuja on Saturday, as demonstrations over the country’s worsening cost of living crisis entered their third day.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In the northern Kano state, at least one person was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital, according to witnesses. Amnesty International reported that at least 13 people were killed on Thursday when protests turned violent, attributing the deaths to police use of live ammunition.

Police, however, denied responsibility for the deaths, stating on Saturday that seven people had died over the three days of protests. Nearly 700 protesters have been arrested and nine police officers injured, the authorities said in a statement.

Law enforcement has been working to keep protesters on the outskirts of major cities to prevent disruptions to business and traffic. In Abuja, demonstrators gathered at a major stadium but were dispersed with tear gas when they attempted to march towards the city center. Many protesters were arrested and taken away in police vehicles, according to Reuters journalists on the scene.

In Kano, police and army patrols intensified as some protesters tried to break into a police station near the neighborhoods of Kurna and Rijiyar Lemo.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, more than 1,000 protesters gathered peacefully to protest against the economic hardships exacerbated by President Bola Tinubu’s recent reforms, including the removal of a popular fuel subsidy and the currency devaluation, both of which have led to soaring inflation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Al Qaeda Affiliate Claims to Have Captured Two Russians in Niger
Next article
Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Secures Olympic Medal Amid Controversy Over Gender Eligibility
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

The ‘ungoverning’ of Kenya by Nanjala Nyabola

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
One of the most interesting grammatical elements of Kiswahili,...

Rwanda Shuts Down Over 4,000 Churches

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
More than 4,000 churches in Rwanda have been closed...

Zollywood: Idris Elba Granted Land in Zanzibar to Launch Film Studio

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Rewritten Story: Hollywood star Idris Elba has been allocated land...

Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Secures Olympic Medal Amid Controversy Over Gender Eligibility

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Boxer Imane Khelif, whose gender eligibility has sparked controversy,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

The ‘ungoverning’ of Kenya by Nanjala Nyabola

Africanism 0
One of the most interesting grammatical elements of Kiswahili,...

Rwanda Shuts Down Over 4,000 Churches

Church News 0
More than 4,000 churches in Rwanda have been closed...

Zollywood: Idris Elba Granted Land in Zanzibar to Launch Film Studio

Nollywood 0
Rewritten Story: Hollywood star Idris Elba has been allocated land...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

The ‘ungoverning’ of Kenya by Nanjala Nyabola

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?