Nigerian Police Arrest Dozens, Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters Amid Cost of Living Crisis

ABUJA, Aug 3 (Reuters) – Nigerian police arrested dozens of protesters and fired tear gas to disperse crowds attempting to march to government offices in Abuja on Saturday, as demonstrations over the country’s worsening cost of living crisis entered their third day.

In the northern Kano state, at least one person was shot in the neck and rushed to the hospital, according to witnesses. Amnesty International reported that at least 13 people were killed on Thursday when protests turned violent, attributing the deaths to police use of live ammunition.

Police, however, denied responsibility for the deaths, stating on Saturday that seven people had died over the three days of protests. Nearly 700 protesters have been arrested and nine police officers injured, the authorities said in a statement.

Law enforcement has been working to keep protesters on the outskirts of major cities to prevent disruptions to business and traffic. In Abuja, demonstrators gathered at a major stadium but were dispersed with tear gas when they attempted to march towards the city center. Many protesters were arrested and taken away in police vehicles, according to Reuters journalists on the scene.

In Kano, police and army patrols intensified as some protesters tried to break into a police station near the neighborhoods of Kurna and Rijiyar Lemo.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, more than 1,000 protesters gathered peacefully to protest against the economic hardships exacerbated by President Bola Tinubu’s recent reforms, including the removal of a popular fuel subsidy and the currency devaluation, both of which have led to soaring inflation.