Nigerian Musician Becomes First Documented Black African Woman to Travel Solo Across Africa on a Motorcycle

At the age of 23, Nigerian musician Udoh Ebaide Joy survived a traumatic car accident that severely damaged her spinal cord, leaving her reliant on a wheelchair for months. Despite the pain, the experience brought her a profound sense of clarity. “It made me decide that I will live my life to the fullest,” she shared with the BBC’s Africa Daily podcast.

Since recovering, Ms. Joy has channeled her energy and savings into traveling, even converting a 1980s Nissan van into a home on wheels. Her most remarkable adventure, however, came this year at the age of 32, when she became the first documented black African woman to travel solo from East to West Africa on a motorcycle. The Afrobeats singer embarked on a 9,000km (5,600 miles) journey from Mombasa, Kenya, to Lagos, Nigeria, spanning over three months.

During her journey, Ms. Joy encountered breathtaking landscapes, navigated visa challenges, discovered an underground community of African bikers, and braved solo rides through “scary” forests. Her journey culminated in an emotional homecoming celebration that brought her to tears. “Being alone and traveling on those roads, not understanding the language, I was always traveling with fear, which was good because my fears kept me alive,” she said.

Her odyssey began earlier this year when she flew to Kenya and purchased a 250cc motorbike, which she named Rory. Despite never having ridden a bicycle or motorcycle before, Ms. Joy took a one-week training course in Nairobi to prepare for the adventure. On March 8, she set off on her journey, traversing Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, the Republic of Congo, Cameroon, and Nigeria, avoiding the Democratic Republic of Congo due to safety concerns and poor road conditions.

Kenya’s warm hospitality provided the perfect starting point, while Uganda’s “crazy” roads posed early challenges. Rwanda impressed her with its “seamless” border crossing and scenic mountainous terrain, ideal for practicing motorcycle maneuvers. Tanzania offered the most memorable meal of her trip in a remote village, where she enjoyed a hearty meal of soup, roasted chicken, and rice, shared with curious locals fascinated by her journey.

Ms. Joy also marveled at the Victoria Falls on the Zambia-Zimbabwe border, a natural wonder she had long dreamt of seeing. Along the way, she met bikers from various countries who accompanied her on short legs of her journey, offering tips and camaraderie.

Initially planning to camp by the roadside, Ms. Joy quickly realized the safety risks and opted to stay in budget hotels instead. Despite the challenges, she managed to cover at least 300km on riding days, often traveling overnight. In Angola, bikers celebrated her journey with a party, reinforcing the tight-knit community among African bikers.

Throughout her trip, Ms. Joy shared her experiences with the world through social media, posting mini-vlogs that captivated viewers with her humor and honesty. By the end of her journey, she had gained over 100,000 Instagram followers, many of whom were women inspired by her breaking gender-based stereotypes. “Thank you for showing the WORLD how amazing women can be!” one follower commented.

Ms. Joy did not face any discrimination during her travels, only positivity and support. Her journey concluded with a hero’s welcome in Lagos, organized by Nigeria’s arts and culture ministry. “When I arrived, I couldn’t hold back my tears. People were dancing and cheering. I couldn’t contain my excitement,” she recalled.

After resting for three days, Ms. Joy reflected on how the trip changed her perspective on life. “The trip taught me that I am resilient and tenacious enough to overcome any challenge that life throws at me,” she said. “I had the best time of my life.”

And her adventures are far from over. In just over a month, she plans to embark on another journey, this time from Nigeria to Morocco. For Ms. Joy, biking has become a “lifetime lesson” that has taken her to the most sublime places and introduced her to the most wonderful people.