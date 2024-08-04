Menu
Kaylia Nemour Wins Historic Gold for Algeria in Paris, Becoming First African Gymnast to Secure Olympic Medal

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Kaylia Nemour made history at the Paris Games on Sunday by becoming the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal, securing gold on the asymmetric bars with a stunning routine that captivated the crowd at Bercy Arena. The 17-year-old, who previously represented France, delivered a fast-paced performance filled with complex release-and-catch maneuvers, earning her a score of 15.700 points and the admiration of fans who rose to their feet in applause.

Nemour, overcome with emotion, broke down in tears after her dismount, realizing she had just won Algeria’s first medal of the Paris Olympics. “I can’t believe this has happened,” she said, still in disbelief after clinching her first gold medal on the global stage. “This is too much. I have no words.”

Her victory came after a closely contested competition where China’s Qiu Qiyuan, the 2023 world champion, briefly led with a score of 15.500 points. “When I saw her result, I knew I had to fight hard,” Nemour recounted. “I re-focused and delivered the best routine of my life, and it came at the perfect moment.”

The Algerian Olympic Committee hailed Nemour as a legend, stating, “You showed the world the strength and determination of Algeria with your wonderful victory.”

U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee, who earned a second consecutive Olympic bronze on the apparatus with a score of 14.800 points, cheered for Nemour throughout her routine. “I was really aiming for third place because I wanted Kaylia to win—she’s just so incredible,” Lee said.

Meanwhile, Nina Derwael of Belgium, the Tokyo Games champion, narrowly missed the podium by 0.034 points. British gymnast Rebecca Downie’s hopes were dashed after she fell during her routine, ultimately finishing seventh out of eight finalists. Despite the setback, Downie completed her routine with grace, smiling as she saluted the crowd, marking the end of her Olympic journey in Paris.

Elon Musk's Son-Turn daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson in first interview, says his father berated him for being queer as a child
Boxing's gender row – what's going on and are Russia involved?
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

