Lifestyle News

Governor Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to Onyeka Onwenu’s family

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 4, 2024.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid a condolence visit to the family of late Nigerian singer and actress, Onyeka Onwenu, who passed away on July 30, 2024, at 72.

The legendary singer had finished singing at a birthday party when she slumped and was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Sharing photos from his condolence visit, Sanwo-Olu wrote

“I visited the family of the late Onyeka Onwenu to extend my heartfelt condolences. Her extraordinary life and the lasting impact she made with her timeless songs have solidified her legacy. The vibrant spirit she embodied and the joy she shared through her artistry will always remain in our hearts. May God grant her family the strength to endure this loss and the comfort to cherish and honour the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.” (www.naija247news.com).

