Elon Musk’s Son-Turn daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson in first interview, says his father berated him for being queer as a child

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk’s Transgender Daughter, Opens Up About Their Strained Relationship

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the 20-year-old transgender daughter of Elon Musk, has spoken out for the first time, describing her father as an absent and often cruel figure, especially regarding her queer and feminine identity. In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Wilson responded to recent comments made by Musk about her transgender identity, in which he claimed she was “not a girl” and was “dead” to him. Musk also alleged that he had been “tricked” into authorizing transgender-related medical treatment for her when she was 16.

Wilson refuted Musk’s claims, stating that he was fully aware of what he was agreeing to after initially hesitating. “I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” she said. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Reflecting on her childhood, Wilson described Musk as rarely present in her life, leaving her and her siblings to be cared for by their mother or nannies despite having joint custody. When he was around, Wilson said he was often harsh and dismissive of her femininity, pressuring her to appear more masculine.

“He was cold,” she shared. “He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.” Wilson recalled an incident from fourth grade when Musk berated her for her high-pitched voice during a road trip that was more about promoting one of his cars than spending time with his family. “It was cruel,” she said.

Wilson and her twin brother were born to Musk’s first wife, author Justine Musk, with the couple divorcing in 2008. Despite his immense wealth and influence as the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, Musk’s relationship with Wilson has been strained, particularly after her transition.

Wilson, now a college student studying languages, had previously stayed out of the public eye but gained attention in 2022 when she legally changed her name and publicly denounced her father. “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” she stated in a court filing at the time.

Despite not speaking to Musk for about four years, Wilson emphasized her independence. “I would like to emphasize one thing: I am an adult. I am 20 years old. I am not a child,” she said. “My life should be defined by my own choices.”

Musk recently thrust their relationship into the spotlight by discussing it in a video interview with psychologist and conservative commentator Jordan Peterson. In the interview, Musk expressed his lack of support for Wilson’s gender identity, stating, “I lost my son, essentially,” while using her birth name, which is considered a deadname for transgender people. He further claimed that she was “killed by the woke mind virus.”

On social media, Musk also made unfounded claims about Wilson’s childhood, which she denied in her interview with NBC News. Wilson expressed frustration with being reduced to stereotypes and criticized Musk’s views on queer people and children.

In recent years, Musk has aligned himself with conservative politics, often speaking out against transgender rights and policies. He has criticized medical treatments for transgender minors and rolled back protections for trans people on X, the social media platform he owns.

Wilson said that her father’s behavior and views pushed her to speak out, as she could no longer remain silent after his comments. She detailed how, as a teenager, she sought treatment for severe gender dysphoria, requiring the consent of both parents under California law. While her mother was supportive, Wilson said Musk initially resisted but eventually agreed after understanding the implications.

“He was not by any means tricked. He knew the full side effects,” she said, defending her decision to pursue treatments that she described as lifesaving.

Reflecting on her experience, Wilson criticized the judgment she felt from Musk and Peterson for not being at a high enough risk of self-harm to justify her transition in their eyes. “I have been basically put into a point where, to a group of people, I have to basically prove whether or not I was suicidal or not to warrant medically transitioning,” she said. “It’s absolutely mind-boggling.”