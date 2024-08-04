Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Burna Boy Announces Surprise Release of Eighth Studio Album: ‘No Sign of Weakness’ 2024:

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Rewritten Story:
Nigerian Afropop sensation Burna Boy has announced the surprise release of his eighth studio album, set to drop on July 30th. The unexpected news was shared by the artist, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, via his X/Twitter account on July 29th with a simple message: “Album dropping 12am”.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This announcement comes shortly after Burna Boy celebrated the fifth anniversary of his breakthrough fourth album, African Giant, released in 2019. The upcoming album will be the follow-up to I Told Them, which debuted in August last year.

Details about the new album are still under wraps, with no title or tracklist revealed yet.

Since his last release, Burna Boy has continued to make waves on the global stage. He became the first male African artist to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival this year. Additionally, he joined Coldplay during their headline set to perform an unreleased collaboration with Little Simz, tentatively titled We Pray. This track is expected to be featured on Coldplay’s upcoming tenth album, Moon Music, scheduled for release in October.

The announcement also comes amidst recent media buzz surrounding Burna Boy, including a viral video of him falling during a performance at London’s KOKO and allegations from an OnlyFans model regarding an unpaid debt. The artist has not publicly addressed these claims.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Musician Becomes First Documented Black African Woman to Travel Solo Across Africa on a Motorcycle
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian Musician Becomes First Documented Black African Woman to Travel Solo Across Africa on a Motorcycle

Lifestyle News 0
At the age of 23, Nigerian musician Udoh Ebaide...

Boxing’s gender row – what’s going on and are Russia involved?

Geopolitics 0
Boxing Controversy at Paris 2024: Algeria and Taiwan's Fighters...

Kaylia Nemour Wins Historic Gold for Algeria in Paris, Becoming First African Gymnast to Secure Olympic Medal

Other Sports 0
Kaylia Nemour made history at the Paris Games on...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigerian Musician Becomes First Documented Black African Woman to Travel Solo...

Idowu Peters - 0
× How can I help you?