Burna Boy Announces Surprise Release of Eighth Studio Album: ‘No Sign of Weakness’ 2024:

Nigerian Afropop sensation Burna Boy has announced the surprise release of his eighth studio album, set to drop on July 30th. The unexpected news was shared by the artist, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, via his X/Twitter account on July 29th with a simple message: “Album dropping 12am”.

This announcement comes shortly after Burna Boy celebrated the fifth anniversary of his breakthrough fourth album, African Giant, released in 2019. The upcoming album will be the follow-up to I Told Them, which debuted in August last year.

Details about the new album are still under wraps, with no title or tracklist revealed yet.

Since his last release, Burna Boy has continued to make waves on the global stage. He became the first male African artist to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival this year. Additionally, he joined Coldplay during their headline set to perform an unreleased collaboration with Little Simz, tentatively titled We Pray. This track is expected to be featured on Coldplay’s upcoming tenth album, Moon Music, scheduled for release in October.

The announcement also comes amidst recent media buzz surrounding Burna Boy, including a viral video of him falling during a performance at London’s KOKO and allegations from an OnlyFans model regarding an unpaid debt. The artist has not publicly addressed these claims.