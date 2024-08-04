Burkina Faso Launches Groundbreaking BurkinaSat-1 Project to Propel Technological Innovation

Burkina Faso has taken a significant step forward in innovation and the realization of its ambitious goals with the commencement of its first satellite, BurkinaSat-1. This Earth observation nanosatellite is set to transform the lives of the nation’s citizens by offering new opportunities for technological advancement and connectivity.

The BurkinaSat-1 project, led by Professor Frédéric Ouattara, a renowned space scientist and President of Norbert-Zongo University, marks a milestone in the country’s journey towards becoming a space-faring nation. The satellite will be constructed locally at Norbert-Zongo University, utilizing both in-country resources and expertise from the Burkinabè diaspora. President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré announced the start of the construction phase, following the successful completion of the ground station, the project’s first phase.

The government of Burkina Faso has committed 110 million FCFA (approximately USD 200,000) to fund the procurement of satellite components, with future phases, including the satellite’s launch and operationalization, expected to require an additional 350-400 million FCFA (approximately USD 640,000 to 740,000). President Kaboré expressed optimism about the satellite’s potential in remote sensing, disaster prevention, and research and development.

Professor Ouattara, who secured the government’s commitment to the project in 2019, emphasized the strategic importance of BurkinaSat-1 for the nation’s food security, disaster management, and overall scientific advancement. The project has garnered strong support from the Burkinabè government and the scientific community, with Professor Ouattara’s team being bolstered by experts from the country’s Energy and Meteorology Research Laboratory (LAREME) and skilled professionals from the diaspora.

Burkina Faso’s minister in charge of scientific research, Prof. Alkassoum Maïga, underscored the project’s importance, stating, “Burkina is proud of what has been done. If there is one project that needs to be moved forward, it is this one. It is of strategic interest; if only for our food security, to prevent disasters and certain diseases. We bet on the right horse.”

As Burkina Faso embarks on this groundbreaking satellite project, the nation stands on the brink of significant technological and scientific advancements that promise to improve communication, education, and development, while also bolstering national security efforts against ongoing insurgencies.