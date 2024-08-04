Boxing’s gender row – what’s going on and are Russia involved?

Boxing Controversy at Paris 2024: Algeria and Taiwan’s Fighters Face Gender Eligibility Dispute

Boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics has been marred by controversy over the eligibility of two fighters in the women’s competition. Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, both guaranteed at least bronze medals, were previously disqualified from the 2023 World Championships due to failing gender eligibility tests, according to the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The IBA, which oversaw the 2023 event, stated that both Khelif and Lin did not meet the gender eligibility criteria as per their regulations. The details of these tests remain unclear, but the association plans to hold a news conference on Monday to provide a “detailed explanation of the reasons for the disqualification.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has questioned the reliability of the IBA’s tests, suggesting that the situation might be part of a “politically motivated cultural war.” The IOC had already stripped the IBA of its status as the sport’s world governing body in June 2023 due to concerns over governance and corruption.

The IBA, formerly known as AIBA, has faced multiple controversies in recent years, including governance issues and accusations of corruption, leading to the threat of boxing being removed from the Olympics altogether by 2028. Despite these challenges, the IBA has continued to assert its role in the sport.

The 2023 World Championships, which saw Khelif and Lin disqualified, were boycotted by 19 countries, including Great Britain and the USA, after the IBA allowed Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete under their national flags despite IOC guidance against it following the invasion of Ukraine.

In response to the disqualifications, the IOC has described Khelif and Lin as “victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA” and criticized the lack of due process. The IBA, however, maintains that its decision was necessary to uphold the integrity of the competition.

As the controversy unfolds, Khelif and Lin are scheduled to compete in their semi-final bouts on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the possibility of advancing to the gold medal match. The outcome of the IBA’s upcoming news conference could shed more light on the situation.