Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Secures Olympic Medal Amid Controversy Over Gender Eligibility

Boxer Imane Khelif, whose gender eligibility has sparked controversy, was overcome with emotion after securing a welterweight medal at the Paris Olympics by defeating Hungarian opponent Luca Anna Hamori.

The 25-year-old Algerian, one of two boxers competing in Paris despite being banned from last year’s World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing gender eligibility tests, has faced significant scrutiny. However, she powered through a tough three-round match on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision.

“It’s the first medal in women’s boxing for Algeria—I’m very happy,” Khelif tearfully told BBC sports editor Dan Roan. “I want to thank all the world and the Arabic world—thank you so much.”

Despite Hamori expressing concerns before the fight about the fairness of Khelif’s participation, the bout was conducted in good spirits, with the two athletes sharing a respectful embrace after the result was announced.

Following the match, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune praised Khelif’s achievement, stating, “You have honored Algeria, Algerian women, and Algerian boxing. We will stand by your side, whatever your results are.”

Khelif is set to face Janjaem Suwannapheng in the semi-final on Tuesday, and even if she loses, she is guaranteed to leave the Paris Games with at least a bronze medal.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), which oversees the boxing competitions at the Games, has strongly supported Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting amid ongoing debates about their eligibility. IOC President Thomas Bach affirmed on Saturday that there was “never any doubt” that the pair are women.

Khelif was disqualified from the final of last year’s World Championships by the IBA, a decision that has fueled ongoing controversy. The IBA cited failure to meet eligibility criteria as the reason, but the IOC criticized the disqualification for lacking due process. The IBA has announced a news conference for Monday to explain the reasons behind the disqualifications.

Yacine Arab, sports manager for Algeria’s National Olympic Committee, dismissed the controversy as a “joke,” asserting that Khelif had undergone all required tests, including pregnancy tests, and that her high testosterone levels are not unusual in boxing. He emphasized that Khelif has always competed as a woman and suggested that the scrutiny only arose after she began winning.