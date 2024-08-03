Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

UPDC REIT Plc Records 83.50% Profit Surge in H1 2024 as Revenue Climbs 67.79%

By: By Naija247news

Date:

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Plc has posted strong financial results for the first half of 2024, with a significant profit after tax increase of 83.50% to ₦1.14 billion, compared to ₦620.98 million in H1 2023. This growth was underpinned by a 67.79% rise in total revenue, which reached ₦1.59 billion, up from ₦945.58 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The increase in revenue was primarily driven by a substantial 219.97% surge in interest income on deposits with banks, which grew to ₦507.62 million from ₦158.65 million in H1 2023. However, rental income slightly declined by 5.82% to ₦683.48 million, while interest income on assets measured at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) dropped by 92.20% to ₦5.95 million from ₦76.25 million.

Despite a 35.96% increase in the loss on financial assets held for trading, which rose to ₦20.44 million from ₦15.03 million, the REIT’s overall financial performance remained strong, buoyed by a net gain of ₦410 million from the disposal of investment property.

Operating expenses and impairment charges on receivables were significant cost factors, with impairment charges increasing by 15.94% to ₦376.33 million from ₦324.60 million. However, these costs were offset by the substantial gains in other income streams, leading to a pre-tax profit of ₦1.14 billion, an 83.50% increase from the previous year.

On the balance sheet, UPDC REIT’s total assets rose by 11.44% to ₦30.39 billion as of June 30, 2024, from ₦27.27 billion in June 2023. This growth was driven by a significant increase in cash and bank balances, which more than doubled to ₦5.81 billion from ₦2.38 billion. The company also saw a notable rise in property, plant, and equipment, which grew by 175.84% to ₦265.32 million, as well as in its investment properties, which increased by 4.43% to ₦24.05 billion.

Total liabilities slightly decreased by 9.06% to ₦883.36 million from ₦971.40 million in the previous year, reflecting prudent financial management. Shareholders’ equity also saw a healthy increase of 12.20% to ₦29.50 billion, up from ₦26.30 billion.

UPDC REIT’s shares are currently trading at ₦1.30, with a 52-week high of ₦2.20 and a low of ₦1.02. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio stands at 3.02x, and its earnings yield is an impressive 33.08%, indicating strong returns for investors.

Overall, UPDC REIT Plc’s H1 2024 results demonstrate the company’s resilience and ability to generate solid returns in a challenging economic environment characterized by high inflation and interest rates.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Eterna Plc Reports Revenue Surge of 112.76% in H1 2024 Amidst Persistent Foreign Exchange Losses
Next article
NAHCO Plc Reports Strong Revenue Growth in H1 2024, Net Profit Rises by 42.53%
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

David Okafor David Okafor -
Country musician Tift Merritt's most popular song on Spotify,...

American Woman Found Chained in Indian Forest Sparks Mystery and Search for Husband

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A 50-year-old American woman, Lalita Kayi, was discovered chained...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Finalist Faces Xenophobic Backlash Over Nigerian Heritage

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
News Story: When 23-year-old law student Chidimma Adetshina earned a...

Seplat Energies Plc Reports 134.07% Profit Surge in H1 2024 as Revenue Nearly Doubles

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Seplat Energies Plc has announced a significant financial performance...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

AI 0
Country musician Tift Merritt's most popular song on Spotify,...

American Woman Found Chained in Indian Forest Sparks Mystery and Search for Husband

Top Stories 0
A 50-year-old American woman, Lalita Kayi, was discovered chained...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Finalist Faces Xenophobic Backlash Over Nigerian Heritage

Lifestyle News 0
News Story: When 23-year-old law student Chidimma Adetshina earned a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?