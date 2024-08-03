Singer Justin Timberlake suspended from driving as he’s re-arraigned over DUI charges

August 3, 2024.

American singer-songwriter and record producer, Justin Timberlake has been suspended from driving in New York nearly two months after he was arrested on DUI charges.

The pop star, who is currently on tour in Europe, made a virtual appearance in a Sag Harbor courtroom on Friday where he was re-arraigned on a drunk driving charge stemming from the June 18 incident.

Appearing via video link from Antwerp, Belgium, he pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving while intoxicated.

The judge told Timberlake he was suspending his driving privileges in the state of New York because of his refusal to take a breath test at police headquarters after his arrest, but did not specify how long the suspension would last.

The hearing comes after his attorney Edward Burke Jr. had sought to dismiss the case last week, citing errors in the original charging documents in Timberlake’s arrest.

But the judge instead ordered the singer-actor to be re-arraigned today under the new, revised paperwork filed by prosecutors.

Burke withdrew his original motion to have the case dismissed during the hearing on Friday.

Sag Harbor Judge Carl Irace also admonished the attorney over his comments at the previous court hearing, calling them ‘irresponsible.’

The lawyer had spoken to media outside the courthouse after the July 26 hearing, insisting Timberlake hadn’t been intoxicated on the night of his arrest.

Judge Irace said Burke’s statements ‘come off as an attempt to poison the case before it even begins’, and threatened the attorney with a gag order if he continues to make such comments.

He also warned Timberlake may be ordered to appear in court in person for future hearings in the case.

Another hearing is scheduled for next Friday August 9, which the singer will not be required to attend.