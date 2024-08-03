Menu
Search
Subscribe
Financials

Presco Plc Reports Record Profit with 83% Revenue Increase in H1 2024

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Presco Plc has achieved a remarkable financial performance in the first half of 2024, with revenue soaring by 83.10% to ₦88.02 billion, up from ₦48.07 billion in the same period last year. The company’s profitability has also seen significant growth, reflecting strong operational efficiency and favorable market conditions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Presco’s revenue jumped 83.10% to ₦88.02 billion in H1 2024, compared to ₦48.07 billion in H1 2023. This growth is driven by increased production and higher market demand.
Gross Profit: The company’s gross profit more than doubled, rising by 105.68% to ₦65.59 billion, up from ₦31.89 billion in H1 2023. The gross margin improved to 74.5%, up from 66.3%, despite a rise in cost of sales by 38.61% to ₦22.43 billion.
Operating Profit: Operating profit surged by 118.48% to ₦54.48 billion, compared to ₦24.93 billion in the previous year. The operating margin increased to 61.9% from 51.9%, reflecting enhanced operational efficiencies.
Finance Costs: Finance income increased significantly by 4327.53% to ₦381.65 million, while finance costs rose by 8.90% to ₦4.42 billion. Net finance costs remained relatively stable, with only a slight decrease of 0.30% to ₦4.04 billion.
Profitability:
Presco reported a substantial 141.51% increase in profit before tax, reaching ₦50.44 billion compared to ₦20.89 billion in H1 2023. After accounting for a tax expense of ₦11.56 billion, the company achieved a net profit of ₦38.88 billion, reflecting a 157.75% increase from ₦15.08 billion last year.

Earnings per Share:
Basic earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled, standing at 3,888 kobo, up from 1,508 kobo in H1 2023, representing a 157.82% increase.

Balance Sheet Analysis:

Total Assets: Presco’s total assets grew by 14.97% to ₦195.81 billion as of June 30, 2024, from ₦170.32 billion at the end of December 2023. This increase is attributed to higher cash balances and a rise in inventories.
Liabilities: Total liabilities increased by 9.65% to ₦124.07 billion, up from ₦113.16 billion, driven by higher trade and other payables and current tax liabilities. However, borrowings decreased by 12.40% to ₦59.31 billion.
Shareholders’ Equity: The company’s total shareholders’ equity rose by 25.50% to ₦71.74 billion, compared to ₦57.16 billion in December 2023, indicating improved financial stability.
Market Performance:
Presco’s share price stood at ₦413.0, with a market capitalization of ₦413 billion. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 10.62x, and its price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 5.76x, reflecting strong investor confidence in its financial performance.

Corporate Actions:
Presco has announced an interim dividend of ₦24.30 per share, with the qualification date set for May 15, 2024, and the payment date on June 6, 2024. The annual general meeting (AGM) will also be held on June 6, 2024.

Outlook:
Presco Plc’s impressive financial results for H1 2024 demonstrate its robust performance and operational strength. The company’s strong revenue growth, enhanced profitability, and solid balance sheet position it well for continued success in the second half of the year. Investors are advised to keep an eye on Presco’s performance as it continues to capitalize on market opportunities and manage its operational efficiencies effectively.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Singer Justin Timberlake suspended from driving as he’s re-arraigned over DUI charges
Next article
Dangote Sugar Plc Reports ₦144 Billion Loss in H1 2024 Amidst Rising Costs and Market Challenges
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

David Okafor David Okafor -
Country musician Tift Merritt's most popular song on Spotify,...

American Woman Found Chained in Indian Forest Sparks Mystery and Search for Husband

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A 50-year-old American woman, Lalita Kayi, was discovered chained...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Finalist Faces Xenophobic Backlash Over Nigerian Heritage

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
News Story: When 23-year-old law student Chidimma Adetshina earned a...

Seplat Energies Plc Reports 134.07% Profit Surge in H1 2024 as Revenue Nearly Doubles

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Seplat Energies Plc has announced a significant financial performance...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

AI 0
Country musician Tift Merritt's most popular song on Spotify,...

American Woman Found Chained in Indian Forest Sparks Mystery and Search for Husband

Top Stories 0
A 50-year-old American woman, Lalita Kayi, was discovered chained...

Chidimma Adetshina: Miss South Africa Finalist Faces Xenophobic Backlash Over Nigerian Heritage

Lifestyle News 0
News Story: When 23-year-old law student Chidimma Adetshina earned a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?