Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Police discover 6 projectile grenades abandoned by terrorists in Borno

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Borno Police Command said it has discovered six projectile grenades allegedly abandoned by terrorists at Ajilari Cross area in Maiduguri.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Yusuf Lawal, who disclosed this on Saturday while providing a situation report to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Maiduguri, said the projectiles were discovered on Friday.

Lawal said that the personnel of the Explosive Ordnance Device(EOD), Base 13, deployed to the scene to assess the grenades discovered that they were manufactured with incendiary chemicals.

He said that the affected area was thoroughly screened and the projectiles were recovered intact, rendering the area safe.

“In a separate incident, 20 suspects were arrested for burning tyres and inciting disturbances in Maiduguri.

”They are currently under interrogation and investigation for transparent prosecution,”he said.

Lawal explained that another violent incident occurred on the same day in Bassam Galomari Village, Gubio II Ward, under Gubio Local Government Area.

According to him, Fulani herdsmen, carrying cows, allegedly entered a farm belonging to a local resident, leading to a confrontation.

Lawal said, ”The farm owner attempted to remove the herdsmen from his property, but they resisted, and one of the Fulani men attacked the farmer, cutting both his hands.

”The victim was rushed to Gubio Hospital, where he was referred to Maiduguri Hospital for further treatment.

He added that the security agencies have been mandated to respond to the situation with a view to resolving the crisis.

Lawal said that the security forces have remained on high alert, working to maintain public safety and prevent further incidents.(NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NCAA Permits Arik Air to Operate Remaining Fleet
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NCAA Permits Arik Air to Operate Remaining Fleet

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)...

Student Loan: FG Disburses N2.5bn Institution Fees to 12 Schools

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund),...

Okomu Oil Palm Plc Reports Strong H1 2024 Results with 84.75% Revenue Increase

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Financial News Story: Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has delivered...

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Posts Strong Q1 2025 Earnings with 174.72% Profit Growth

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has reported a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NCAA Permits Arik Air to Operate Remaining Fleet

Aviation 0
August 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)...

Student Loan: FG Disburses N2.5bn Institution Fees to 12 Schools

Education 0
August 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund),...

Okomu Oil Palm Plc Reports Strong H1 2024 Results with 84.75% Revenue Increase

Quoted Companies 0
Financial News Story: Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has delivered...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NCAA Permits Arik Air to Operate Remaining Fleet

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?