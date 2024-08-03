Menu
Oxlade offers N500K to woman who came out with empty pot during protest

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Famed Afropop singer, Oxlade extends financial help to a woman who came out with an empty pot to cry out during the protest.

Recall that a protest tagged had commenced across the nation on August 1st.

Individuals in different streets flooded the streets with placards declaring their dissatisfaction with the present government.

Notably among the protesters was a woman who came out with empty pot to lament over hunger and lack of food in her home.

Her photo had made the rounds and elicited sympathetic reactions from netizens.

Oxlade took to his Twitter page to share a photo of the lady and reveal that he has N500K to offer.

Sharing the photo, he wrote …

“Someone please help me find this woman , I’ve got 500k for her 🙏🏾” (www.naija247news.com).

