Okomu Oil Palm Plc Reports Strong H1 2024 Results with 84.75% Revenue Increase

Financial News Story:

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has delivered impressive financial results for the first half of 2024, demonstrating significant growth across key performance metrics.

Key Financial Highlights:

Turnover: The company’s turnover surged by 84.75% to ₦75.01 billion in H1 2024, up from ₦40.60 billion in the same period last year. This increase reflects higher sales volumes and improved market conditions.

Gross Profit: Okomu Oil Palm’s gross profit increased by 50.95% to ₦44.53 billion, compared to ₦29.50 billion in H1 2023. However, the gross margin declined to 59.4% from 72.7% due to a sharp rise in the cost of sales, which grew by 174.62% to ₦30.48 billion.

Operating Profit: Profit from operating activities rose by 54.60% to ₦30.49 billion, up from ₦19.72 billion. Despite higher net operating expenses, which increased by 43.58% to ₦14.04 billion, the operating margin remains robust at 40.7%.

Finance Income and Costs: Finance income saw a dramatic increase of 38,807.88% to ₦6.22 billion, while finance costs rose significantly by 516.44% to ₦7.44 billion. Net finance costs increased by 2.57% to ₦1.22 billion.

Profitability: Profit before tax grew by 27.78% to ₦29.27 billion. After accounting for an income tax expense of ₦9.07 billion, the company’s profit after tax increased by 24.67% to ₦20.20 billion. Basic earnings per share improved by 24.68% to ₦21.17.

Balance Sheet Analysis:

Total Assets: Okomu Oil Palm’s total assets increased by 15.92% to ₦110.24 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to ₦95.10 billion at the end of December 2023. This growth is supported by higher cash and bank balances, which rose by 119.48% to ₦18.55 billion, and increased inventory levels.

Liabilities: Total liabilities rose by 14.77% to ₦64.53 billion, driven by increased trade and other payables. Borrowings decreased slightly by 10.22% to ₦8.12 billion.

Shareholders’ Equity: The company’s total shareholders’ equity grew by 17.60% to ₦45.72 billion from ₦38.87 billion, reflecting a solid capital base.

Market Performance:

Okomu Oil Palm’s share price is currently ₦292.0, with a market capitalization of ₦278.5 billion. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 13.79x, and the price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 6.09x. The company’s return on assets is 18.3%, and return on equity is 44.2%, highlighting strong profitability and efficient use of resources.

Corporate Actions:

Okomu Oil Palm has declared an interim dividend of ₦14.00 per share. The qualification date for the dividend is April 26, 2024, with the payment date set for May 23, 2024. The annual general meeting (AGM) will also be held on May 23, 2024.

Outlook:

The robust performance of Okomu Oil Palm in H1 2024 reflects its strong operational and financial health. The company’s significant revenue growth, improved profitability, and solid balance sheet position it well for continued success. Investors are encouraged to follow Okomu Oil Palm’s developments as it navigates market opportunities and challenges in the coming months.