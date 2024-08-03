Menu
FGN Bonds

Nigeria’s Risk Premium Hits 8-Month High Amid Protests Over Tinubunomics Neoliberal Reforms

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

Nigeria’s Economic Crisis Deepens as

Nigeria’s economic challenges are intensifying as the country’s sovereign-risk premium surged to an eight-month high, with its dollar bonds becoming some of the worst-performing assets among emerging markets, according to Bloomberg.

The economic strain comes as Nigerians take to the streets in protest against government policies that have driven inflation to a nearly three-decade high. The discontent is widespread, fueled by rising costs of living that have pushed 40% of the population into extreme poverty. Tragically, the protests have already claimed at least 13 lives on the first day alone.

Data from JPMorgan Chase & Co. shows that Nigeria’s sovereign-risk premium jumped 16 basis points to 640 basis points, the highest level since November. CitiGroup Inc. strategists Alexander Rozhetskin and Luis Costa attribute the decline in Nigeria’s economic stability to political unrest and a difficult environment for reform.

Over the past two months, Nigeria’s sovereign bonds have underperformed, especially in recent weeks as concerns over the cost-of-living protests grow. The protests, which began on August 1, call for better governance and urgent relief from the skyrocketing living expenses.

The government’s response to the demonstrations has been severe, with reports of fatalities and injuries due to a crackdown on peaceful protesters. Additionally, there are concerns that the protests have been infiltrated by suspected sponsored groups, further complicating the situation.

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news
Godwin Okafor, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

