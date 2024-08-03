Menu
News Analysis

Nigeria Says Money Supply Hits Record N101.34 Trillion, Up 56.15% Year-on-Year

By: David Okafor

Date:

Money supply (M3) in Nigeria has reached an unprecedented N101.34 trillion as of June 2024, marking a 56.15% increase from N64.90 trillion in June 2023, according to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data. This rise follows a 2.11% month-on-month increase from N99.23 trillion in May 2024.

The expansion of money supply can contribute to inflation, as more money in the economy may drive up prices for goods and services. This trend is compounded by increased government revenue amid naira depreciation and a stronger oil sector performance, noted Ayokunle Olubunmi, head of financial institutions ratings at Agusto Consulting.

Despite the CBN’s efforts to curb inflation through the issuance of over N1.5 trillion in Open Market Operation (OMO) bills under Governor Olayemi Cardoso, inflation has surged to 34.2% in June 2024, up from 22.8% the previous year.

Currency in circulation also reached a record N4.05 trillion, a 55.77% increase year-on-year. However, net credit to the government decreased by 10.18% to N28.05 trillion, while credit to the private sector grew by 38.46% to N73.12 trillion from June 2023.

David Okafor
David Okaforhttp://naija247news.com
David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

