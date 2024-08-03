Nigeria Rejects WhatsApp’s Claims of Potential Nigerian Exit Amid $220 Million Fine

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has countered claims that its recent $220 million penalty against WhatsApp could lead to the platform’s withdrawal from Nigeria. The commission contends that WhatsApp’s statements about being unable to operate in Nigeria or globally due to the fine are an attempt to sway public opinion and pressure the FCCPC into reconsidering its decision.

On Thursday, Techcabal reported that WhatsApp’s spokesperson claimed the penalty would make it technically impossible to provide its service, asserting inaccuracies in the order and its implications. As of February 2024, 51 million Nigerians used WhatsApp, according to Yahoo Finance.

The FCCPC’s fine, issued in July, follows a 38-month investigation by the FCCPC and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC). It addresses issues such as unauthorized data transfers, discrimination, and abuse of market dominance.

In response, the FCCPC emphasized that its decision was grounded in protecting consumer rights and data privacy, and similar measures have not driven companies out of other markets. The commission also noted that Meta, WhatsApp’s parent company, is appealing the fine, citing 22 objections including vague directives and procedural errors.

Babatunde Irukera, former chairman of the FCCPC, highlighted on X that Meta has settled large fines in other regions and faced regulatory actions globally without threatening exits.