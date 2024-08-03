Nestle Nigeria Plc Reports ₦176.91 Billion Loss in H1 2024 Amid Rising Costs and Finance Expenses

Nestle Nigeria Plc has reported a significant loss for the first half of 2024, highlighting the challenges posed by rising costs and finance expenses. The company recorded a loss after tax of ₦176.91 billion, a sharp increase of 254.23% compared to the ₦49.94 billion loss reported in H1 2023. This downturn occurred despite a 55.47% surge in revenue, which rose to ₦406.97 billion from ₦261.77 billion in the same period last year.

The cost of sales soared by 81.09% to ₦279.67 billion, up from ₦154.43 billion, leading to a gross profit of ₦127.30 billion, an 18.60% increase from H1 2023. However, the gross margin narrowed to 31.3% from 41.0%, reflecting tighter profit margins amid higher production costs.

Operating profit showed a modest growth of 3.71% to ₦63.09 billion, but the operating margin declined to 15.5% from 23.2%. The company faced significant challenges in managing its finance costs, which escalated by 130.97% to ₦318.11 billion, compared to ₦137.73 billion in H1 2023. Consequently, net finance costs increased by 142.94% to ₦315.60 billion.

The basic earnings per share also deteriorated sharply, recording a loss of ₦223.19, a 253.93% decline compared to a loss of ₦63.06 in the previous year.

On the balance sheet, Nestle Nigeria’s total assets grew by 49.36% to ₦868.95 billion as of June 30, 2024, from ₦581.77 billion at the end of 2023. This increase was largely driven by significant growth in inventories, which rose by 56.43% to ₦137.33 billion, and a 135.57% increase in property, plant, and equipment, reaching ₦389.59 billion.

Total liabilities surged by 47.59% to ₦973.81 billion, primarily due to a 62.54% increase in borrowings, which climbed to ₦653.92 billion. Trade and other payables also grew by 9.71% to ₦178.13 billion.

The company’s equity position remains negative, with total shareholders’ equity standing at a deficit of ₦104.86 billion, a 34.37% deeper negative equity compared to the ₦78.04 billion recorded at the end of 2023.

Nestle Nigeria’s shares are currently trading at ₦830, with a 52-week high of ₦1,196 and a low of ₦795.30. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio is negative at -3.72x, reflecting the ongoing financial challenges. The return on equity is also negative, at -168.7%, indicating significant pressure on shareholder value.

Overall, Nestle Nigeria Plc faces a challenging financial landscape, with rising costs and substantial finance expenses eroding profitability, even as revenue growth remains strong. The company will need to focus on cost management and debt reduction strategies to stabilize its financial position in the coming quarters.