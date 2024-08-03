Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

NELFUND Lists 6 Institutions to Receive Students Loan

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 3, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), has released the list of six institutions that have received its disbursement of N2,026,163,340 as institutional fees.

The list was released on the official X handle of the fund on Saturday.

The institutions include: the University of Ibadan, Bayero University, Kano, University of Ilorin, University of Benin, University of Maiduguri and Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State.

The fund disbursed N853,775,000 to Bayero University, Kano, N589,001,500 to the University of Maiduguri and N304,961,800 to the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Further details showed that the University of Ibadan got N201,114,650, University of Ilorin got N52,897,890, while University of Benin got N24,412,500.

The fund had earlier in a statement said that the strategic effort aimed to ensure that students, who really need the funds, could continue their education by lowering the burden of financial constraints.

“So far, six of the 12 institutions have received full payment of their institutional fees, covering over 20,000 students.

“The total amount disbursed to these institutions stands at approximately N2,026,163,340.

“These disbursements will ensure that Nigerian students can proceed with their academic activities unimpeded, fostering peace of mind much needed for these students and their families,” the fund said.(NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Risk Premium Hits 8-Month High Amid Protests Over Tinubunomics Neoliberal Reforms
Next article
Oxlade offers N500K to woman who came out with empty pot during protest
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Oxlade offers N500K to woman who came out with empty pot during protest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
August 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famed Afropop singer, Oxlade extends financial...

Nigeria’s Risk Premium Hits 8-Month High Amid Protests Over Tinubunomics Neoliberal Reforms

Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news -
Nigeria’s Economic Crisis Deepens as Nigeria's economic challenges are intensifying...

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

David Okafor David Okafor -
Country musician Tift Merritt's most popular song on Spotify,...

American Woman Found Chained in Indian Forest Sparks Mystery and Search for Husband

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
A 50-year-old American woman, Lalita Kayi, was discovered chained...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Oxlade offers N500K to woman who came out with empty pot during protest

Lifestyle News 0
August 3, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Famed Afropop singer, Oxlade extends financial...

Nigeria’s Risk Premium Hits 8-Month High Amid Protests Over Tinubunomics Neoliberal Reforms

FGN Bonds 0
Nigeria’s Economic Crisis Deepens as Nigeria's economic challenges are intensifying...

AI-Generated Music Sparks Legal Battle and Backlash from Musicians

AI 0
Country musician Tift Merritt's most popular song on Spotify,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Oxlade offers N500K to woman who came out with empty pot...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?