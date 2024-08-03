Menu
Aviation

NCAA Permits Arik Air to Operate Remaining Fleet

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

August 3, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says it has not suspended or halted Arik Air’s flight operations, which continued as scheduled and did not affect the airline’s ability to operate remaining fleet.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Michael Achimugu, the NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, on Friday in Abuja.

According Achimugu, NCAA is duty-bound to comply with court order attaching Arik Air’s aircraft (5NMJF; 5NMJQ; 5NBKX) following determination of its case at the Supreme Court and to ensure compliance with regulatory and safety standards.

“Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) refers to the grounding of three (3) Arik Air aircraft following a Court Order/Attachment.

“It is important to clarify that the action does not include the suspension of Arik Air’s overall operations by either the NCAA or the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development as claimed in some quarters.

“We appreciate the public’s understanding and patience as Arik Air works through this situation with minimal disruption,” it said. (NAN)

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

