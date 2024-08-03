Menu
NAHCO Plc Reports Strong Revenue Growth in H1 2024, Net Profit Rises by 42.53%

NAHCO Plc has delivered robust financial results for the first half of 2024, with the company’s revenue rising by 52.57% to ₦16.00 billion from ₦10.49 billion in H1 2023. This significant growth in revenue has bolstered the company’s profitability, with profit after tax increasing by 42.53% to ₦3.33 billion, up from ₦2.34 billion in the same period last year.

The company’s gross profit surged by 76.98% to ₦8.80 billion, compared to ₦4.97 billion in H1 2023. The gross margin also improved to 55.0% from 47.4%, reflecting more efficient cost management despite a 30.56% rise in operating costs, which amounted to ₦7.20 billion.

Operating profit grew by 67.57% to ₦5.13 billion, up from ₦3.06 billion in H1 2023, driven by increased revenue and a notable 76.07% rise in other income to ₦358.29 million. However, the company’s net finance costs rose significantly by 331.03% to ₦384.12 million, primarily due to a substantial increase in finance costs, which jumped by 354.95% to ₦427.32 million.

Despite the rise in finance costs, NAHCO Plc’s profit before tax increased by 59.67% to ₦4.75 billion, compared to ₦2.97 billion in the previous year. The company’s net profit margin, however, slightly declined to 20.8% from 22.3%, indicating that while profitability remains strong, the pace of net income growth is slightly lagging behind revenue growth.

On the balance sheet, NAHCO Plc’s total assets grew by 25.56% to ₦34.29 billion as of June 30, 2024, from ₦27.31 billion at the end of 2023. This growth was largely driven by a 108.48% increase in cash and cash equivalents, which rose to ₦6.07 billion, and a 60.64% rise in prepayments, amounting to ₦8.25 billion.

The company’s total liabilities also increased significantly by 56.69% to ₦23.79 billion, up from ₦15.18 billion at the end of 2023. This increase was mainly due to a more than doubling of trade and other payables, which surged by 102.19% to ₦17.53 billion, and a 95.36% rise in loans and borrowings, which reached ₦2.85 billion.

NAHCO Plc’s equity position saw a 13.41% decline, with total shareholders’ equity standing at ₦10.50 billion, down from ₦12.13 billion at the end of 2023.

As of July 31, 2024, NAHCO Plc’s shares are trading at ₦39.00, with a 52-week high of ₦39.40 and a low of ₦16.95. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio stands at 22.81x, with an earnings yield of 4.38%, reflecting steady investor confidence despite the financial challenges.

Overall, NAHCO Plc’s strong revenue growth and improved profitability highlight the company’s resilience and effective management strategies in navigating the challenging economic environment characterized by high inflation and rising interest rates.

UPDC REIT Plc Records 83.50% Profit Surge in H1 2024 as Revenue Climbs 67.79%
Nestle Nigeria Plc Reports ₦176.91 Billion Loss in H1 2024 Amid Rising Costs and Finance Expenses
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

